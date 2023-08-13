Participate in Rockford Day, by sharing 815 random acts of kindness

ROCKFORD — The citywide celebration of Rockford day, otherwise known as 815 day is on Tuesday, August 15th.
A citywide initiative designed to promote 815 acts of kindness is hosted by Miracle Mile Rockford.
Throughout the city, 26 kindness boards will be posted in easily accessible locations.
These boards will offer suggestions for simple and thoughtful acts of kindness to help brighten someone's day.
A full list of locations can be found here:
1 8th Ward Pub 3905 Broadway 11a - 10p
2 Baker Street Burgers 1603 N Alpine Rd 11a - 8p
3 Baskin Robbins 2579 N Mulford Rd 11a - 9p
4 Baskin Robbins 4180 Newburg Rd 11a - 9p
5 The Canine Crunchery 1888 Daimler Rd YES 11a - 6p
6 Culture Shock-Clothing & Records 2239 Charles St 11a - 6p
7 Ernie's Midtown Pub 1025 5th Ave YES 11a - 11p
8 The Filling Station 6259 11th St YES 11a - 2a
9 Fire Dept Coffee 811 W Riverside 7a - 6p
10 Lallygag Boutique 4616 E State St YES 9a - 4p
11 Mr. C's Family Restaurant 4309 W State St YES 7a - 7p
12 Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens 1354 N 2nd St 10a - 4p
13 The Olympic Tavern 2327 N Main St Tues 4p - 10p
14 Rockford Dance Company 711 N Main St YES 9:30a - 5:30p
15 River District Picnic Party
(board may be at RACVB party instead)
1st St, between State & Market 11a - 2p
16 Rivera's Fresh Market 3600 E State St YES 8a - 9p
17 Rockford Public Library East Branch 6685 E State St 10a - 8p
18 Rockford Public Library Hart Interim branch 214 N Church St 9a - 8p
19 Rockford Public Library Montague Branch 1238 S Winnebago St 10a - 8p
20 Salt & Sol 419 N Mulford Rd Ste 3 YES 10a - 3p
21 Scanlan's 2921 City View Dr YES 11a - 2a
22 Screw City Tavern 4412 Manchester Dr 11a - 11p
23 Toad Hall Books & Records 2106 Broadway YES 12p - 6p
24 Village Green Home & Garden 6101 E Riverside Blvd YES 8a - 6p
25 Village Green Home & Garden 2640 N Main St YES 9a - 5p
26 Wayne's Feed Store 3435 Auburn St 8a - 6p