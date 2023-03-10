Part of U.S. 52 in Ogle County to be shut down through the summer

OGLE COUNTY — A construction project on a busy highway through Ogle County is scheduled to begin next week, lasting through the summer.
The Illinois Department of Transportation says work on the U.S. 52 bridge over Elkhorn Creek near Brookville will begin on Monday, March 13.
The bridge, just south of Illinois Rt. 64, will be closed during the project, which involves removing and replacing the bridge.
IDOT says a marked detour will direct traffic to use Illinois Rts. 64 and 26. The $3.2 million project is expected to be completed by Aug. 25.
Drivers should expect delays when travelling through this area and should allow extra time when driving through, IDOT says. Drivers should pay attention to changed road conditions and signs in work zones, obey posted speed limits, do not use mobile devices while driving, and be alert for workers and equipment.
IDOT plans to work on more than 2,500 miles of highway and 10 million square feet of bridges over the next six years through $44.2 billion in investments from the Rebuild Illinois capital program.