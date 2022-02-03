Parents question Freeport School District 145 after employee arrested last month

FREEPORT (WREX) — A Freeport Middle School employee is on administrative leave after being arrested last month in a federal case. Families were notified from the district Thursday morning.
13 WREX obtained a criminal complaint detailing two charges against Felicya Knox in relation to illegal firearm use and trafficking. Knox is listed as a secretary at Freeport Middle School, according to the district directory. Some parents say the charges are unrelated to her work while others say there are no excuses.
According to court records, Knox is charged with disposing a firearm from a prohibited person, or a person suspected of a crime, and lying when purchasing a gun. Those allegations are between May 2020 and Feb. 2021. Knox started employment six months later, in Aug. 2021, according to the Freeport School District.
"It happened before she was an employee with the school district so it was not something that I was really truly worried about," said Freeport Middle School parent Christine Albright.
Albright says she knows Knox as a great school leader. She's glad Knox is being held accountable for her mistakes.
"She treats each and every one of those children with utmost respect and with dignity and keeps them very safe," said Albright. "This has nothing to do with her job when she was in that school."
Others say crime is crime.
"It's nerve-racking to see how many people will take guns and use them for the wrong purpose," said Freeport resident Nicholas Vought.
Knox was arraigned on Jan. 19. She pleaded not guilty to both charges and was released on bond. Parents like Albright question why they're getting notified from the district two weeks after the arraignment and if Knox has been on school ground after her release.
"I had hoped that I had found out a little earlier," said Albright. "A lot of these kids or even adults are necessarily getting guns in the wrong hands but something has to get figured out and it needs to stop."
Some parents want improved school district transparency but all want a safer community.