Parents fight to save Du-Pec junior high team football season.

PECATONICA (WREX) -- Parents form a petition to save their children's local football team after the risk of season cancellation.
The Du-Pec Rivermen 7th and 8th grade football team season was almost cut short.
This comes after comments made on the now former assistant coach's Facebook page about 8th graders being allowed to play in the 7th grade games.
However, some disagree with that decision.
"For a group of kids, you know who have put their heart and soul into playing a game that they love, they're going to reprimanded for the actions of a coach making statements on his personal social media page I mean that's totally inappropriate,” said Concerned Parent.
They continued to say,
"They've built up this confidence and it shows at every game and right when they get to the end it gets stripped out from underneath them and I think that's totally un- called for, totally unprofessional on the leagues part and it shouldn't be tolerated,” said Concerned Parent.
A petition was created and signed by the teams' parents asking for the kids to be allowed to play again in spite of the leagues the decision to cut the season short.
The petition receiving dozens of signatures in addition to comments on social media grabbed the Big 14 Junior League and Pecatonica Sports Associations' attention.
Soon after PSA released a statement on Facebook saying the season was back on and the team would be allowed to play again finishing out their last 2 games of the season.