Paranormal tours return at a historic Rockford building

ROCKFORD (WREX) — For over 150 years, Tinker Swiss Cottage has stood the test of time.
Being one of the last swiss-style homes in the United States.
Although no one has actually lived there for almost a century, it is a hot spot for paranormal activity.
Providing decades of chilling experiences.
"We've see shadows, we've caught movement behind doors," said Sara Bowker, investigator for Midwest Ghost Investigators.
Not knowing what lies around the corner.
"We've had cold presences and we've had people get touched," said Bowker.
Sometimes leaving visitors in shock.
"We've had people run out of here," said Bowker.
That's only a taste of what you can expect this Saturday when Tinker Swiss Cottage's Paranormal Tours to the Stateline.
Built in 1869 by Rockford Entrepreneur Robert Tinker, the spirits of the Tinker Family live on in this historic building and so does their livelihood.
"As you come through the house, you'll see their furniture, their clothing, their dishes," said Samantha Hochmann, executive director at Tinker Swiss Cottage. "The murals on the walls are still the murals they had hand painted on to them."
Ghost investigator Sara Bowker once encountered the spirit of a family maid in the basement. It's something she says is hard to forget.
"So we both looked up the stairs, and from the back of her head all the way down to her feet you saw a black dress," said Bowker. "We grabbed each other and screamed because we were so excited."
But there's no need to feel scared, the Tinker Family are known to be friendly to their guests.
"Worst case scenario is you come out, see some clips, hear some good ghost stories and have a good laugh at the end of the night," said Hochmann.
The thrill of the paranormal.
The paranormal tour at Tinker Swiss begins at 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets cost $20 for members and $25 for non-members.