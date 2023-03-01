Palatine man arrested in connection with September 2022 murder

ROCHELLE — Rochelle Police have announced the arrest of a 27-year-old Palatine man in connection with a September 2022 murder.
On September 18, 2022 around 10:46 a.m., the Rochelle Fire and Police Departments responded to a call for smoke in an apartment located at 503 7th Street.
Once fire personnel entered the apartment, a deceased woman was found.
The fire was deemed suspicious and additional investigators were called to the scene.
The victim was identified as 28-year-old Rochelle resident Devin Gibbons.
During the investigation, 27-year-old Palatine resident Gary Freeman was developed as a suspect.
On February 28, 2023, a Grand Jury returned a True Bill of Indictment on:
- 4 counts of First Degree Murder
- 1 count of Residential Arson
- 1 count of Concealment of a Homicidal Death against Freeman
An arrest warrant was then issued for Freeman in the amount of $10,000,000.