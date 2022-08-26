Paint The Port: Street Paint Party

FREEPORT (WREX) — The residents of Freeport were really painting the town!
Paint the Port is a street paint party that brings the community together to bring liveliness to the streets of downtown Freeport.
Residents brought their imaginations to life on four by four squares using washable tempera paints.
Freeport resident Brianna tells us the high point of the event, "If there's no rain we should have days on enjoying this and its fun to come back days later and see everyone's completed works and just walk through. Its a highlight of the year for us and we're really grateful to have this in our community."
Make sure to check out these creative works of art at the intersection of State Avenue and Stephenson Street.