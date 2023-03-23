Ozempic being used for more than just Type 2 Diabetes treatment

ROCKFORD — Ozempic is a medication prescribed to individuals with Type 2 Diabetes. However, the drug has been in headlines recently after gaining popularity in Hollywood for weight loss.
Ozempic's website and advertising says it is used, "along with diet and exercise to improve blood sugar."
O-S-F offers a Weight Management center in Peoria.
An Advanced Practice Nurse there said drugs like Ozempic are available but to be careful what you are buying.
“There are a lot of Telehealth companies doing weight loss right now. You may notice you can get Semaglutide online for a much cheaper price. It’s going to range around $1,200 a month for the actual medication, but there are some pharmacies compounding it for much less. I would not recommend those compounded formulations, they’re not being regulated right now,” Rachel Fehl said.
The manager of OSF Weight Management tells us more n the physicians they have on staff and how they work to help their patients with weight loss.
“We have nurses, we have a physician and we have registered dietitians and exercise physiologists. They work together to meet patients one-on-one to do an assessment. They’re going to find out what that patient is looking for and what their barriers are,” Meta Rask said.
OSF also said their focus is on long-term treatments and helping patients reach their goals.
“We don’t focus on fad diets. We truly focus on being healthy and meeting a patient’s needs where they’re at. We then help them figure out what disciplinary team is going to be able to help them meet those goals,” Rask said.
Some of the tips OSF Weight Management give aside from weight loss medication include implementing protein into your diet and keeping a consistent sleep schedule.