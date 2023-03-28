Owning a home vs renting an apartment has widest gap in 15 years

ROCKFORD — Across the country, the cost of owning a home compared to renting has continued to rise. This continues the question of whether to buy or rent for most adults.
A Stillman Bank employee explained which option may be the most cost efficient in our area.
"Rental costs have increased dramatically as the price of homes have increased and as a result, occasionally sometimes prices people outside of a home," Patrick O'Gorman said. "I think we're blessed being in the Rockford market where homes are more affordable."
O'Gorman suggests buying over renting and said to not let the current interest rates deter you from making the purchase.
"Now is the time to buy. It's only going to change. Interest rates are still attractive, not where they were a year and a half ago. I think at times we were spoiled with low interest rates but if you look at the big picture, 6% rates are very, very attractive for 30 year money. So, don't let that be the deterring factor," O'Gorman said.
He also explained that keeping your other debts low could be the key to becoming a homeowner.
"It's not only the housing payment that we factor in, we look at the other debts that we have," O'Gorman said. "If you can keep your other debts within reason and a house payment within $1,500, you can easily crack into the market today and buy a home.
The cost between owning a home and renting an apartment now has its widest gap in 15 years, according to the National Multifamily Housing Council.