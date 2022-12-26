Overnight shelter opens in the daytime for Christmas

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Second First Presbyterian Church partnered with the city of Rockford to have an emergency warming shelter available to those in need during the winter storm emergency.
On Christmas Day, several volunteers chose to stay in the shelter during the daytime, keeping the shelter open all day.
"When the guests were told that they were going to be able to stay and sleep in...they had a standing ovation, everybody got up and clapped", said Becky Erbe, the Acting Senior Pastor for Second First Church.
With over 30 people staying each night and having to leave by 6 a.m. per the usual schedule, guests being allowed to stay during the day on Christmas, was surely a Christmas miracle.
"For some I'm sure it was the first time in a very very long time they got to just lay around, sleep, and relax", said Erbe.
On Christmas day, several were given hot Christmas meals. Some of those meals included pot roasts, pasta dishes, and even soups. Each guest was able to stay warm inside while watching movies, with meals being provided to them all day. Plus, several having access to showers, laundry facilities, and even phones to be able to call family.
"We had a guest on Christmas Day, he came up to me and said that the last time he had a Christmas Present was when he was eleven", said Erbe.
"He said being allowed to stay here and sleep and relax was just as good of a Christmas present as that last time he got one."
The last night for the emergency shelter will be on the night of December 26th, with the shelters original schedule opening up from January 4th - March 5th.
If you'd like to donate to meals or other necessities to help those in need, you may donate at Second First Church's Website.