Overnight house fire leaves two Rockfordians without a home

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Two people are without a home Tuesday morning after a house fire overnight.
Rockford Fire responded to a call just before 11 p.m. Monday night in the 500 block of North Chicago Avenue.
Officials say heavy fire was coming from the back of the home when crews arrived.
No one was inside the home at the time of the fire and nobody was hurt.
The fire was under control within 20 minutes and damage is estimated at $20,000 according to fire officials.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The two people displaced because of the fire are currently being helped by the Red Cross.