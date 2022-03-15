 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Overnight house fire leaves two Rockfordians without a home

  • Updated
  • 0
Chicago Avenue House Fire.jpg

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Two people are without a home Tuesday morning after a house fire overnight.

Rockford Fire responded to a call just before 11 p.m. Monday night in the 500 block of North Chicago Avenue.

Officials say heavy fire was coming from the back of the home when crews arrived.

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire and nobody was hurt.

The fire was under control within 20 minutes and damage is estimated at $20,000 according to fire officials.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The two people displaced because of the fire are currently being helped by the Red Cross.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Morning Anchor

Evan Leake anchors for 13 News Today and 13 News at Noon. He came to WREX in 2017 and worked his way to the anchor desk in May of 2019.Evan coordinates our "Inspiring 815" series. You can connect with Evan at eleake@wrex.com.

Recommended for you