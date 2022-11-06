Overnight fire in Winnebago County Court Building complex sends firefighter to the hospital

ROCKFORD (WREX) — One firefighter was hurt after a fire in a historic Rockford building which caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.
Officials from the Rockford Fire Department says crews were first alerted by the automatic fire alarm in the Winnebago County Court Building Complex in the 400 block of Elm St. at around 10:45 p.m. Saturday.
As the first firefighters got to the scene, they did not find any smoke coming out from the building. Crews later found smoke in the basement of the building.
As firefighters looked for where the smoke was coming from, they found a large fire in a storage room. The fire started in an area that did not have access to the building's sprinkler system.
RFD says firefighters encountered high heat and heavy smoke as they were battling the blaze.
One firefighter was hurt in the fire. RFD officials say they were taken to the hospital and later released.
After the fire was put out, officials say it took "several hours" to air out smoke and "poisonous gas" from other buildings connected through the basement.
Investigators are still working to find what caused the fire. Damage caused by the blaze is estimated at $225,000.