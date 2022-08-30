Overdose prevention specialist say whippets present in home dangers for kids.

ROCKFORD(WREX)-- Overdose prevention specialists say to monitor kids closely to prevent in-home drug use.
The restrictions we are seeing in New York are nothing new, however, it is a first for whipped cream products. The reasoning behind the states ban on whipped cream is because of the increased risk of teenagers using chemicals inside the container as a source of getting high.
Even though there are no laws like the ones in New York here in Illinois According to Prevention Specialist Brook Mckearn we are still impacted.
"Whippets are usually an aerosol can that contains a nitrous oxide canister; you'll find them in whipping cream like ready whip things like that where kids will actually take them out and use the substance to get high from ", said McKearn
According to McKearn, this isn't the only drug knocking at families' front doors, and to some parents' surprise, many of them appear to be harmless.
"They think they are ordering like Xanax, or Percocet or Adderall and its pure fentanyl they come in different colors a lot of time they look like flint stone vitamins, it's very sad to see the marketing that has gone into attracting this age group because these kids don't know their parents don't know and they don't know and they're dying.”, said McKearn
Across the country this year one hundred seven thousand, eight hundred overdose-related deaths have occurred.74 percent of those are related to fentanyl, which is also the number one overdose-related killer right here in the Stateline.
According to McKearn, there will be free Narcan and overdose prevention training happening Wednesday at harry Moore Pavillion at 5:30.
Starting Tuesday night, the Morgan Street bridge will be lit purple in honor of international overdose awareness day.