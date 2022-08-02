Over a dozen Ukrainian families travel to Rockford.

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Families travel to Rockford from Ukrainian sister city.
The City of Rockford decided to lend a hand to Ukrainian families in need with a 10-day stay full of activities to enjoy. These families have traveled to Rockford from Brovary our Ukrainian sister city. The activities began with a welcoming ceremony at The Nicholas Conservatory followed by a tour of the gardens.
This was all made possible thanks to local businesses and donations from throughout the community.
"When we started this just weeks ago, we didn't know if we were going to able to do this, and business volunteer organizations came out of the woodwork to make this possible,” said Mayor Tom McNamara
McNamara continued to say
“So now these young people get 10 days away from a war-torn country and get to find some time just to be kids”
The Teens are a long way from home but thankful for the opportunity.
"I’m most excited about seeing the beauty of this country and all the things that are her because she says that the states are a lot different compared to Ukraine,” said Vladyslava Vyzhga.
"This is a war that they didn't ask for, they did nothing wrong this is literally a murderous tyrant named Putin who is subjecting these people who have done nothing wrong,” said McNamara
The Rockford Park District and the YMCA were able to build a week of events for the families to enjoy both in and outside of the Rockford area.
"They're going to go Ice skating at the Ice arena tomorrow the next they are going to go play volleyball at the UW Health Sports Factory then they're going to play soccer at mercer health sports score two which is amazing,” said Jay Sadine Rockford Park District Executive Director.
Rockford is making history by being one of the first to offer this kind of assistant. According to the mayor, donations are still being accepted to support these families.