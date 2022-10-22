Over 600 athletes compete in Special Olympics tournament

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WREX) — Over 600 people competed in Saturday's volleyball tournament as a part of the Illinois Special Olympic games currently underway in Rockford.
This is the first year the games have taken place without any face-to-face restrictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We're still kind of coming back a little bit after COVID-19. We were here last year, but it was really restricted with our tournament. We at least got that end, but I think it is really... seeing those volunteer groups back... seeing the family members and the athletes and just being able to talk with them,” said Traci Hilliard, Special Olympics Illinois Director.
With hundreds gathering to watch the 45 teams go head-to-head, Michael McCarthy, member of the Rockford Special Olympics Team, expressed that the Special Olympics isn't simply about trying to win.
"Whatever disability you have, disability is like the farthest thing on people's minds here... it's always about encouraging and being yourself and not being someone that you're not," said McCarthy.
The team's coach, Rhonda Magnuson, added that the sport allows the players to gain a boost of self-confidence and sense of belonging.
"I think there's a sense of pride... and like I said, being with the other teammates makes them feel a part of something and I think that's important," said Magnuson.
The tournament resumes at 9:00 on October 23 in the Harlem High School gymnasium.