Over 1,000 air purifiers to be distributed to Illinois Head Start classrooms

CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced Monday that the state will provide more than 1,000 High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) purifiers to Illinois Head Start and Early Head Start programs around the state to help reduce the transmission of respiratory viruses like COVID-19.
In the next few weeks, IDPH will start to deliver about 1,090 air purifiers that will be distributed among 45 different Head Start programs throughout the state.
In addition, Head Start and Early Head Start programs will get a three-year supply of replacement filters for the purifiers and 225,000 COVID-29 rapid antigen tests for distribution to their staff and families served.
Studies show that cleaner air can reduce absentee rates, and improve students’ abilities to think, learn, read and solve math problems.
“The health and well-being of our youngest children is a top priority for my administration,” Governor Pritzker said. “By providing the means to maintain good air quality in Head Start classrooms we can prevent illnesses and absences for both children and teachers and also improve children’s ability to learn and develop critical skills.”
In May, the CDC released new guidelines for indoor ventilation that set a specific target for the first time.
The new guidelines call for at least five air changes per hour, meaning the equivalent of all the air in a room is replaced five or more times within an hour.
“I have devoted much of my career to protecting and promoting the health of children,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra, a pediatrician. “The last few years have taught us the critical importance of good ventilation in preventing the indoor transmission of viruses and keeping children and adults safe from respiratory illnesses. These HEPA air purifiers are an important investment in our children’s present and future. I am very excited that the State of Illinois will provide tools to keep these very young kids served by Head Start healthy and in class, helping them develop, learn, and grow.”
“Illinois’ Head Start program is dedicated to providing a healthy and safe classroom environment for the children we serve,” said Head Start Association Executive Director Lauri Morrison-Frichtl. “By improving ventilation with air purifiers, we can keep kids in the classroom and accomplish our mission of preparing these very young children to learn and succeed in the years to come.”