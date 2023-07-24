OSF unveils unique way of delivering healthcare resources

ROCKFORD, Ill. — OSF has a new way of delivering healthcare resources to the Rockford community.
Connect On the Go van will be operating soon in Rockford. The van will be staffed with people to help provide assistance to people 18 years and older.
The van will offer resources like:
- Health screenings for blood pressure, pulse, blood glucose and total cholesterol
- Help schedule visits with a primary care provider, a mammogram screening or finding an urgent care location
- Provide support for using and downloading health apps such as OSF MyChart
- Connect the community with organizations to fulfill unmet needs like food, housing or transportation.
Brandi Clark, OSF OnCall Vice President spoke at a Blessing for the van Monday afternoon.
"We will be bringing this van out into many areas in the communities in and around Rockford to provide health screenings for patients and to connect them to both healthcare services as well as services that may impact individual health to help them close those gaps, and receive access to the care and services that they need to improve their overall health and well-being," Clark said.
Empower Boone and Rockford Rescue Ministries are currently partnered with the initiative and will host the van frequently to help individuals who use their services.
Other organizations that are interested in hosting the van can make that request here.
The van is is provided through the Medicaid Innovation Collaborative, a state-funded five year initiative to improve health outcomes and reduce costs.