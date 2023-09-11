Oscar Mike Foundation receives $10,000 grant

POPLAR GROVE, Ill. — The Oscar Mike Foundation is all about giving back to Veterans. The foundation helps Veterans that are injured whether it is physical or a mental disability.

The Oscar Mike Foundation was created in 2011 by Noah Currier who was injured during combat. Currier created the foundation to allow other Veterans that have disabilities like himself to stay active. The activities involve adaptive sports with the most popular being wheel chair basketball and rugby.

Monday, the foundation received a $10,000 grant to allow four disabled Veterans the opportunity to participate in one of the Oscar Mike Illinois Adaptive Clinics. The grant will cover travel, lodging, meals, and all the activity expenses for the week.

"Every week, we host these adaptive sports clinics and we bring in injured Veterans from all over the country to participate in a whole bunch of really cool activities," said Noah Currier Founder of Oscar Mike. "Everything from learning how to fly an airplane at the Poplar Grove Airport to get thrown out of one."

The foundation has helped over 1,100 Veterans from all over stay active and see their world change right in front of them.

"Getting active with a group of people who understand what you're going through, whether that's mentally or physically, can can change your world," said Currier. "It did it for me, and I see it happen every week here."

The current foundation is a multi level home but there is a project in the works to create a new facility to house many more Veterans.

Project Welcome Home will be a state of the art facility setting a new bar for accessibility to disabled Veterans. The property will have 100 acres, a 20,000sq foot gym, and lodging area for 48 people, and a 10,000sq foot dining and rec room.

"Our goal is to create an incredible new facility pretty close to here locally, that's going to be able to just multiply our impact," Currier said. "If we can create a space that's four times as big, we're gonna be able to serve four times as many people which is the ultimate goal."

To get involved in the mission of the Oscar Mike Foundation visit their website.