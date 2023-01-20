Organizations aim for crime prevention with youth intervention

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After the violent shootings that took place on January 15, 2023, leaving 3 people dead, 2 being teens; several organizations across the Stateline are putting youth violence prevention measures into place.
"If you know a young person in our community that may be heading down that path...stop and help and mentor that young person," said Rockford Mayor, Tom McNamara.
"We know that that mentor can be the number one reason that they can be stable and resilient in our community."
McNamara believes that preventing these crimes start by providing crucial resources to local youth, to help keep them off the streets and prevent youth - related crimes.
Sunday's shootings were committed by 19-year-old Jaylon Jackson, who is now in custody at the Winnebago County Jail.
When it comes to youth intervention, United Way of Rock River Valley start in the classroom, sending Achievement Advocates to local middle schools to provide young teens with the proper resources they need to succeed mentally, academically, and when it comes to behavioral issues as well.
"We find those students who are starting to fall off track, we meet with them [and] talk their teachers, the admin [and] their parents," said Achievement Advocate for United Way, Teagen Bodoh.
"We kind of find the support that they need so they are able to be successful whether that is at home or at school."
Boys and Girls Club of Rockford, starts youth intervention and prevention as early as 4-years-old.
"It's the environment we try to create...we have conflict resolution programs and how to deescalate situations," said the President and CEO of Boys and Girls Club of Rockford.
"Most importantly, its the everyday that our caring staff works with our kids."
United Way locates the root of the problem hands on, which can potentially prevent violent crimes and outbreaks in the future.
"Whether that's what is going on at home, the relationships they have with their teachers; a lot of these things play in to cause these issues," said Bodoh.
"We're really trying to get to the root of what these issues are that are causing these disengagements so we can solve the root cause."
Other organizations with similar goals in youth violence prevention and intervention are the YMCA, Rockford Public Schools, and the Parks District.