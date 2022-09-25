Oregon to name new police chief this week

OREGON (WREX) — A local community will soon have a new officer leading their police department.
The Oregon City Council plans to name Joe Brooks as the city's new police chief at Tuesday's meeting.
Brooks will take over for Shawn Melville, who has served as chief for the last two years. Melville has been with the Oregon Police Department since 1998.
Brooks has served in the police department for 20 years, later becoming Oregon's first K-9 officer.
According to the meeting agenda, the council will vote to approve Brooks' appointment, then swear him in during the meeting.
The meeting will be held at City Hall, beginning at 5:30 p.m.