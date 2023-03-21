Oregon Superintendent honored by peers

OREGON (IL) — A local superintendent has been named the Northwest Region Superintendent Of Distinction.
That superintendent is Dr.Thomas Mahoney of Oregon CUSD 220. He was selected for this honor by peers in 21 different school administrator regions based on different qualities.
Those include leadership, communication, professionalism, and community involvement.
During his 13 years of being Dr.Mahoney, worked with the Oregon 220 School Board to achieve a lot for the district. A few of those are an aligned K-12 curriculum, additional support for students who needed it, and expanded student opportunities.
After being awarded this distinction, Mahoney had this to say.
“I’m honored to receive this distinction, and I would like to thank the Oregon staff for their support and dedication to the education and growth of all our students.”