Oregon School District shares impact of substitute shortage

OREGON (WREX) — Oregon CUSD 220 hasn't seen many direct hits from the nationwide teacher shortage, however, they have seen issues with a substitute shortage in its district.
This comes just after they recently hired two new principals at Oregon Elementary School, who were promoted from within the district.
The district says that the reason why the teacher retention rate is so high is because of the positive environment they promote and their interest in hiring within the district.
"I would say it's how well we treat our staff, we value them as professionals, and we try and take as much off their plate as possible," the new principal for Oregon Elementary School, Ryan Huels, said.
"[We try] to create a positive, supportive environment where people enjoy coming to work. Like I said, once people are here, they tend to stay."
Huels, who previously held the Assistant Principal position at Oregon Elementary, is moving to the Principal seat, with former Oregon teacher of five years, Randi Webb, taking his place.
"I've been reflecting a lot about this lately. I will miss being in the classroom doing the work that teachers do every day with a small group of students," Webb said, "But I'm really excited to be able to grow."
While the district has found success in teacher retention, they find issues in the substitute teacher pool.
"First and foremost, you don't want to overwhelm teachers that are already overworked enough to where combining classes or asking them to cover on their plan is a last resort," Huels said.
"We're fortunate enough to where actually a lot of our support staff have a Bachelor's degree to where they're qualified to sub."
Huels believes that asking teachers to substitute or combining classes would only put a strain on teachers, and could create a teacher shortage locally, which is what they are trying to avoid. This is why the district is looking to hire permanent on campus, substitutes.
"Since the COVID pandemic, we've seen a great decrease in the number of people willing to substitute in schools, we've gone so far to where we've had to create a certified position as a building sub, to try and fill some of the vacancies we've had from day to day." Huels said.
"There's been times where we've had to pull other certified staff in the building to cover throughout the building just to make ends meet."
The district is continually looking for substitute teachers, and one of the main requirements is to have a bachelor's degree.
Although the district may have difficulty filling those substitute positions, the greater issue of not having teachers to begin with, is thankfully the least of their worry.
"Our students want to come back and be teachers here. In fact, right now on our staff, there are several staff members who graduated from Oregon High School," Oregon Jr./Sr. High School Principal, Dr. Heidi Deininger said.
"We support our alumni, we want them to come back because they understand the community and they have deep pride for being an Oregon hawk. We do want to capitalize on the strengths of of the people in our district and make sure that we are supporting them in their journey as an educator."