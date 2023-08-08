Oregon School District acquires new marquee sign

OREGON, Ill. — On Tuesday, the Oregon School District revealed their new 8' long by 8' high marquee sign.

The digital sign will be used to keep the community informed about school events, achievements, and important announcements.

"We’ve needed this new sign for a long time so when the opportunity came up, I looked for every chance to work with local business to raise funds for the construction and installation of the digital marquee," said Bill Nesemeier, Buildings and Grounds Director of OCUSD #220. "We are so thankful for our sponsors who played an instrumental role in making this visionary project a reality for our school district.”

Sponsors to the marquee include Martin & Company, Ehmen Plumbing & Heating & Electric & Cooling, Woods Equipment, E.D. Etnyre & Co., and Wolbers, all part of the Oregon community for years.

“Their generous support reflects their belief in the school district's mission and their commitment to fostering a stronger sense of community,” said Tom Mahoney, Superintendent of OCUSD #220. “It’s not just about having a modern display; it’s about creating a space where everyone in our community feels engaged, informed, and excited to be a part of our district’s latest news and events.”