Oregon man airlifted to Rockford for injuries after cement truck rollover

MALTA, Ill. — An Oregon man was airlifted to Rockford late Tuesday morning for treatment of serious injuries after the cement truck he was driving rolled over.
On Tuesday at 10:52 a.m., a fully-loaded 2019 Peterbilt cement truck was traveling north on Malta Road between Twombly and Rich Roads when it drove onto the gravel shoulder on the east side of the road.
This caused the driver, 55-year-old Oregon resident Dale Flanagan, to oversteer into the southbound lane, back onto the gravel shoulder, then across the southbound lane onto its driver's side in the 23200 block of Malta Road.
Malta, DeKalb, Sycamore, and Rochelle Fire Departments responded to the scene.
Flanagan was airlifted from the scene to Rockford for treatment of serious injuries.
The roadway was closed for several hours while the scene was cleared.