 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY
MORNING THROUGH 7 PM WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* Affected Area...Lake IN, Porter, Winnebago, Boone, McHenry,
Lake IL, Ogle, Lee, Newton, De Kalb, Jasper, Kane, DuPage,
Cook, La Salle, Benton, Kendall, Grundy, Will, Kankakee,
Livingston, Iroquois and Ford.

* Timing...11 AM to 7 PM Wednesday.

* Winds...Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 20 percent.

* Impacts...Dry fuels, low relative humidity, and strong winds
will create conditions favorable for the rapid spread of
wildfires.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Oregon man airlifted to Rockford for injuries after cement truck rollover

  • Updated
  • 0
Traffic car accident road tire glass generic

MALTA, Ill. — An Oregon man was airlifted to Rockford late Tuesday morning for treatment of serious injuries after the cement truck he was driving rolled over.

On Tuesday at 10:52 a.m., a fully-loaded 2019 Peterbilt cement truck was traveling north on Malta Road between Twombly and Rich Roads when it drove onto the gravel shoulder on the east side of the road.

This caused the driver, 55-year-old Oregon resident Dale Flanagan, to oversteer into the southbound lane, back onto the gravel shoulder, then across the southbound lane onto its driver's side in the 23200 block of Malta Road.

Malta, DeKalb, Sycamore, and Rochelle Fire Departments responded to the scene.

Flanagan was airlifted from the scene to Rockford for treatment of serious injuries.

The roadway was closed for several hours while the scene was cleared.

Tags

Recommended for you