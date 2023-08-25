Oregon Jr/Sr High School heads to The White House

OREGON — Staff and students from Oregon Jr/Sr High School are headed to our nation's capital on a special invitation to The White House.

2022 Illinois' Teacher Of The Year Kim Radostits was invited to participate in a back to school event at The White House.

Along with Assistant Principal Shannon Cremeens, the school selected two seniors who plan to become teachers.

“We have great students and great staff and it's always fun to start the new year, but this is just an extra exciting way to start our year in DC with our students,” Cremeens says.

Students had to submit an essay about why they want to be educators.

One student chosen for the trip is Marcus Gilberto. He says he was inspired by his teachers and wants to be that for other people.

“I was really nervous, I really didn't think I was gonna get in and so it's like a once in a lifetime thing. I get to hopefully meet a lot of people and learn a lot that will really help me out in the future and I'm really excited for it,” says Gilberto.

The group flew out Friday night and will attend The White House event Saturday afternoon.

The event brings together a total of 30 participants from across the U.S.