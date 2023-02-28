Oregon High School students request plastic donations for creation of garden bench

OREGON, Ill. — Sophomore Oregon High School students are partnering with Green Tree Plastics to build a new bench for the Oregon Community Garden.
To reach this goal and build a new bench, students are asking the community to donate 150 pounds of plastic lids and caps.
“I’m proud of our students and their dedication to the project,” said Mr. Cozzi. “Donations will be accepted at the high school or elementary school office until the goal weight is reached.”
Acceptable donations include clean plastic, lids, and tabs.
Volunteer students have been sorting, washing, and quality-checking all the caps and lids that have been donated already.
Students developed the idea during their daily "Hawk Huddle" time, which is a period of the school day when students can get academic support, goal setting, and leadership lessons.
During this time, Mr. Cozzi and Mrs. Starkey's sophomore Hawk Huddle & Friends group decided to start a project that positively affected the environment.
To do this, the group applied to the Green Tree Plastics ABC Promise Partnership, a national program for school children to learn about caring for the earth and green living.
“I like to think we are helping to save the world, one cap, bag, and tab at a time,” said Mrs. Starkey.
Once 150 pounds of plastic are collected, Green Tree Plastics will move forward with making a bench out of 100% recycled plastics for the students to place in the Oregon Community Garden.
The community garden's goal is to make a space for everyone to experience recreational gardening.