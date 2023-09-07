Oregon Chamber of Commerce plans ribbon cutting for new crystals store

OREGON — A new crystals store arrives to the area this weekend. No Stone Unturned will open its doors for the first time amidst welcome festivities from the Oregon Chamber of Commerce. As part of the store's opening, the local business organization plans for a grand ceremony receiving the business to the community.

Doors open Saturday at 10 A.M. with a ribbon cutting ceremony occurring at 10:30 A.M. The store will be located at 200 Washington St. Suite 100 Oregon, IL.

Following the ceremony, the store plans for hours to be Monday-Wednesday closed, Thursday-Saturday 10 A.M. to 4 P.M. and open Sundays 11 A.M. to 3 P.M.