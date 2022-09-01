ORCHiD* Neighborhood Association hosts diaper drive, wellness fair September 9

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The ORCHiD* Neighborhood Association and Rockford University is hosting a diaper drive and wellness fair on September 9 in honor of Jane Addams.
Jane Addams graduated from Rockford University (then called Rockford Female Seminary) in 1881. She is recognized as the founder of social work.
There will be a drive-up donation drop off at 511 Seminary Street in Rockford from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Donations requested are child and adult diapers, wipes, toothpaste, toothbrushes, tampons, and sanitary pads.
Donations will benefit the Rockford Family Peace Center.
People can also stop and get information from these participants:
- UW Health Mobile Unit - blood pressure checks
- Winnebago County Health Department - smoking cessation and medication disposal bags
- Rockford Public Library Bookmobile
- Lifescape - information on in-home assistance and meal delivery
- Goodwill Industries - Adult education programs
- Rockford Fire Department
- Rockford Police Department
- Oak Street Health
- State Senator Steven Stadelman