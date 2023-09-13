Orangeville School District approves Co-op with Aquin

ORANGEVILLE, Ill. — The Orangeville Board of Education approved the Cooperative agreement between Orangeville and Aquin for two sports.

Boys basketball and Baseball will start as a Co-op later this school year after the unanimous decision. The agreement will be for the next two schools following what the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference approved.

Aquin will travel to Orangeville for practices, and on gamedays the team name will still be under the Bronco name.

This will be the third program with both schools under a Co-op with the Softball program being the other.

The Aquin football program hopes to Co-op with Orangeville in 8-man football next year.