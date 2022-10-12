Orangeville High School creates fundraiser for injured Milledgeville football players

ORANGEVILLE (WREX) — This week, Orangeville High School students created a bake sale to raise money for injured football players in Milledgeville.
Three Milledgeville football players were injured in a serious car accident on Sunday, October 9th.
However, Orangeville students are stepping up to support them and their families.
"A couple of the players were just talking about the accident and we came up with the idea of trying to do something to help out another small school in a small community... and we decided to do a bake sale at the volleyball game,” said Paxton Bastian, an Orangeville student.
Orangeville High School Athletic Director Brooks Scherer says that even though the schools may be rivals, it’s nice to see that the kids understand that it's important for smaller communities to support one another.
"They put their helmets down and the whistle blows... they're still kids.. and to see that their hearts are for... the wellbeing of others first before all the other things. I think that's really great to see... and it's a really great testimony to the character of some of the kids here,” said Scherer.
The Orangeville football team will be hosting a bake sale and fundraiser during the volleyball game on October 13 at 6:00 p.m.
The team will not only have baked goods, but there will also be pulled pork sandwiches and a 50/50 raffle.
All donations are accepted, and the money made will go towards supporting the players injured and their families.
Those in attendance are asked to wear orange and black to show support for the Milledgeville Missiles.