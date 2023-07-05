 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Operator for Rockford/Belvidere train to Chicago will be named Thursday morning

  • 0
Train to Rockford-Belvidere

ROCKFORD — The Stateline is getting further down the tracks for its service to Chicago.

On Thursday, Governor Pritzker and state leaders will announce the operator for the new passenger service which will connect Rockford, Belvidere and Huntley to Chicago.

The two potential operators are Metra and Amtrak, though it's worth noting the projected line detailed by State Senator Steve Stadelman show a line that connects to a current Metra line.

In the past, local leaders have told WREX that the train line should be finished in 2027 and provide two round trips a day until demand requires more trains.

WREX dug deeper into the train's potential economic impact on our area. Watch that full report here:

The rail line will service Rockford, Belvidere and Huntley on a line headed to the Windy City

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you