Operator for Rockford/Belvidere train to Chicago will be named Thursday morning

ROCKFORD — The Stateline is getting further down the tracks for its service to Chicago.

On Thursday, Governor Pritzker and state leaders will announce the operator for the new passenger service which will connect Rockford, Belvidere and Huntley to Chicago.

The two potential operators are Metra and Amtrak, though it's worth noting the projected line detailed by State Senator Steve Stadelman show a line that connects to a current Metra line.

In the past, local leaders have told WREX that the train line should be finished in 2027 and provide two round trips a day until demand requires more trains.

