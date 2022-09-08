'Operation Disrupt' mental health crisis signage to be posted at 17 Illinois park sites

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) has partnered with the Operation Disrupt initiative working to prevent suicide by posting mental health crisis information signs at Illinois state parks.
The signs display the 24-hour National Suicide Prevention Lifeline phone number and website.
These will be posted in at least 17 IDNR sites in remote locations around Illinois including parks like Starved Rock, Giant City and Pere Marquette.
“Illinois state parks and trails are a beautiful, peaceful respite for hundreds of thousands of visitors every year,” said IDNR Director Colleen Callahan.
“As IDNR continues to remind people that spending time in nature has positive mental health benefits, it’s also vital that we make sure people who may find themselves in a mental or emotional crisis at a state park know about resources that are available to help them.”
September 4 through 10 is National Suicide Prevention Week.
“I am so pleased that IDNR and the Conservation Police are joining the Operation Disrupt initiative. They are outstanding partners in the fight against teen and young adult suicide,” said Officer Thomas Wronski of the Naperville Park District Police and one of the founders of Operation Disrupt.
“Operation Disrupt is growing in visibility and influence because it is a practical, easy-to-implement program that can be adapted to the different needs of organizations and their unique locations.”
The first 17 sites to post Operation Disrupt signs are:
- Dixon Springs state park
- Eagle Creek state park
- Fox Ridge state park
- Giant City state park
- Pere Marquette state park
- Rock Cut state park
- Sangchris Lake state park
- Starved Rock state park
- Wolf Creek state park
- Eldon Hazlet state recreation area
- Kickapoo state recreation area
- Moraine View state recreation area
- Shabonna Lake state recreation area
- Trail of Tears state forest
- Golconda Marina
- Shelbyville State Fish and Wildlife Area
One suicide is too many, says Illinois Conservation Police Director Jed Whitchurch, noting that most Illinois conservation police officers have gone through crisis training to provide help when needed.
“One sobering aspect of conservation police work is that officers will most likely encounter a suicide in a state park at some point in their career,” Whitchurch said.
“We want to do everything we can to ensure people in crisis have access to help, even in the most remote areas of the state. Proper crisis training for officers and the Operation Disrupt signs are two important steps toward that goal.”