Opening Weekend Volleyball Tournament brings thousands to Rockford

ROCKFORD — Rockford is hosting the Opening Weekend Tournament for the 3rd year in a row bringing 70 teams coming from all over Illinois, and as far away as Florida.

Between players and spectators the UW Health Sports Factory is expecting to see more than 4,000 people over the weekend.

“When it's a huge tournament like this it's huge for Rockford and huge for our partners,” says Lindsay Arellano, RACVB Vice President Of Sales and Service.

The Opening Weekend tournament is the largest collegiate women’s volleyball tournament in the U.S.

Arellano says sports tourism plays an important role in the City of Rockford.

“We are a sports town, a tournament like this can bring much needed businesses to restaurants and hotels, and shops and stores,” she says.

The tournament hosts more than 1,000 players. Some of them are happy to be returning to Rockford.

Southwest Illinois College sophomore Alyssa Zimmerman, says “It's a bit nostalgic but it's exciting to have some new people on the court and work together in a different way.”

This is the third year Rockford has hosted the tournament and it's no question what keeps them coming back.

“Rockford takes care of us. We really appreciate the hospitality and teamwork we have with the convention and visitors bureau and all of the local businesses and chamber of commerce and local businesses,” explains Devone Mclarty, Opening Weekend Tournament Head Official.

“We love the facility and the organizations around have been super helpful. We just love everybody around here, it's like a family,” she adds.

The RACVB says the tournament has booked more than 700 hotel rooms across town with visitors estimated to spend more than $500,000 over the weekend.

“It might be hard to find a hotel room at night because of this tournament, we have teams as far away as Florida. We know teams flew into O'Hare and took buses into Rockford, so hotels are full this weekend,” says Arellano.

The tournament lasts through Sunday with matches Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets at the door are $13.