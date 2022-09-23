Opening of second Caravel Autism Health clinic

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Caravel Autism Health held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday, for the second clinic in the Rockford area.
The second location is at 4940 East State St. and is open and ready for new clients.
Caravel Autism Health is a leader in the diagnosis and treatment of young children on the autism spectrum.
“Our services are really an important component to kids' success. Especially those that have gotten a diagnosis at a young age so we can prepare them for school,” said Clinical Director Katie Check.
The therapy that Caravel provides is Applied Behavior Analysis. It’s a process of breaking skills down for children into single steps so they can master those skills. The therapy is to help children with autism learn how to connect with the world around them.
To learn more or contact Caravel to see if your child is on the spectrum visit caravelautism.com