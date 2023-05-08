Opening Day of Rockford City Market is May 19

ROCKFORD, Ill. — The outdoor Rockford City Market returns Friday, May 19 from 4:00 to 8:30 p.m.
More than 70 local vendors have been invited to the event to sell fresh produce, baked goods, handmade items, jewelry, cheese, honey, and more.
City Market will also feature local breweries and rotating kid's activities.
Plus, the Rockford Park District will also be on site with different games each week for kids (and kids at heart) to try out through their TIME 2 PLAY initiative.
On May 19, the music stages will feature Kayla Seeber and the group Some Friends of Mine.