Open House, Ribbon Cutting for Beloit Health System At-Home Health, Palliative Care, and Beloit Regional Hospice new location

BELOIT, Wis. — The Beloit Health System (BHS) At-Home Health, Hospice, and Palliative Care has moved to 1904 East Huebbe Parkway in Beloit, Wisconsin.

The public is invited to a ribbon cutting and open house on Thursday, August 24 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Staff members will be available to answer questions about services they provide along with giving tours of the new location.

Attendees will also be able to enjoy light refreshments.

“Moving these services has brought them on site to the BHS main campus and will provide higher visibility for Beloit Regional Hospice and improve ease of access of our Hospice services to our patients and their families. The Beloit Regional Hospice, At-Home Health and Palliative Care facility moved from 655 3rd St UNIT 200, Beloit, WI 53511 to 1904 E. Huebbe Pkwy, Beloit, WI 53511. Hours of operation for the offices will remain 8 am to 4:30 pm,” said Sharon Cox, Vice President of Beloit Health System.