Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values of 99 to 104
expected. For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values of 110 to 115 expected with
locally higher values possible. For the Excessive Heat Watch,
dangerously hot conditions with heat index values around 110
possible.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, La Salle, Livingston and Ford
Counties.

* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM
CDT this evening. For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM
to 9 PM CDT Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from
Wednesday evening through early Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Open House, Ribbon Cutting for Beloit Health System At-Home Health, Palliative Care, and Beloit Regional Hospice new location

  • Updated
  • 0
Beloit-Health-System-Web
By Nick Landi
Map: Beloit Health System At-Home Health, Palliative Care, and Beloit Regional Hospice new location

BELOIT, Wis. — The Beloit Health System (BHS) At-Home Health, Hospice, and Palliative Care has moved to 1904 East Huebbe Parkway in Beloit, Wisconsin.

The public is invited to a ribbon cutting and open house on Thursday, August 24 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Staff members will be available to answer questions about services they provide along with giving tours of the new location.

Attendees will also be able to enjoy light refreshments.

“Moving these services has brought them on site to the BHS main campus and will provide higher visibility for Beloit Regional Hospice and improve ease of access of our Hospice services to our patients and their families. The Beloit Regional Hospice, At-Home Health and Palliative Care facility moved from 655 3rd St UNIT 200, Beloit, WI 53511 to 1904 E. Huebbe Pkwy, Beloit, WI 53511. Hours of operation for the offices will remain 8 am to 4:30 pm,” said Sharon Cox, Vice President of Beloit Health System.

