One-year-old pup looking for a loving home and family

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Meet Blazer! This one-year-old goofball is very energetic, playful, and affectionate.
Blazer originally came to the Winnebago County Animal Services as a stray back in March of this year. He was quickly adopted into what he thought was his forever home. However, a few months later he was returned due to his owner citing that they did not have enough time to dedicate to Blazer.
He loves to have his belly rubbed. He also loves his tennis ball and running around a big, open yard.
Blazer is a busy and goofy guy with lots of energy. He is ready to share fun times with you, playing, going on adventures, and learning new things. He promises to keep you amused and in the best of company.
Due to Blazer's long-time search for a forever home, he is part of the "Lonely Hearts Club" meaning half of his adoption fee has been covered by the WCAS Auxiliary! His adoption fee is $75.
But the shelter is holding their Empty the Shelter event this week. Which means if you want Blazer or other animals in need of a loving family, adoptions fees are just $25.