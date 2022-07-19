One year anniversary of the Rockford mental health response team expansion

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The Rockford mental health crisis team says they are needed now more than ever.
It has been one year since the Mental Health Crisis Response Team was expanded.
The team is comprised of the Rockford and Loves Park Police Departments and the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office. This is in Addition to advisement by the Rosecrance Health Network.
With more individuals being aware of mental health throughout the nation as well as in Illinois, the Rockford police department feels that this task force is needed now more than ever.
"We have a larger community in Rockford who do have some mental health issues. We also work very closely with some of the homeless individuals because what we found is that some homeless individuals will also have mental health issues,” said Deputy Assistant Chief Mike Dalke.
Rosecrance regional vice president says the responder program creates alternative solutions for mental health victims.
According to Dalke, they have helped approximately 2,600 people since growing the program.
With the new national 988 hotline becoming available hopes are to respond to crises even faster. According to Craig Stallings, Rosecrance Regional Vice President of Operations the hotline will make it easier to service the community.
"It is designed to create a hub or a call center for individuals who are struggling with suicide or with mental health crisis to be able to call a number and to receive some degree of triage and or direction and be able to connect specifically with services in their community," said Stallings.
The 988-suicide prevention hotline will connect anyone experiencing suicidal thoughts, drug abuse, or any mental health crisis to the national suicide prevention and mental health crisis line.