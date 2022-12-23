One woman dies after falling through ice in Beloit

BELOIT (WREX) — The Rock County Sheriff says a 57-year-old woman is dead after falling through ice on the Rock River.
First responders said they first heard about the incident around 11:45 a.m. on Friday and rushed to the 6500 block of South Edgewater Drive.
After the initial response, dive teams from Rock County and Janesville came to the scene. The teams recovered a 57-year-old woman who had passed away and turned her over to the medical examiner.
Authorities say the woman's name will be released after the family has been notified.