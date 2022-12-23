One woman dies after falling through ice in Beloit

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, West winds gusting to 45 mph, blowing and drifting snow, and dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero expected. For the Winter Weather Advisory, west winds gusting 35 to 40 mph and blowing snow expected, and dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 AM CST early this morning. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 AM this morning to noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Blowing snow will result in near white out conditions in rural and open areas along north to south oriented roadways. In additional to greatly reduced visibility, snow will drift over north to south roads, resulting in snow covered roads and hazardous travel conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25 degrees below zero can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 to 20 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. &&