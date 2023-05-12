 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Illinois, including the
following area, Winnebago.

* WHEN...Until 615 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Underpasses may be flooded. Roads and streets may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 449 PM CDT, doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated that rain rates have begun to diminish across the
Rockford area. Although no additional flooding is expected,
standing water will likely remain on area roadways.
- Some locations that may experience minor flooding include...
Rockford, Loves Park, and Machesney Park.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor
drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in
the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters.

One week until Rockford's City Market, May 19 kick-off

City Market’s second week comes with chilly weather
By Lauren Baker

ROCKFORD — It's almost time for that one special event that brings the Rockford Community together - We are officially one week away from the re-opening of City Market!

Visitors can expect some changes like the city's footprint, which was approved to be changed back in February by the City Staff - which will open up State Street while still utilizing more space downtown.

Cathy McDermott, Executive Director of city market says, she is excited about the changes and happy for the public to see.

"We do have a different layout this year, state street will re-open and we will be using the area under the Jefferson Street bridge for some of our food trucks so just moving more north and we are just super happy to get started."

The market will run this year from May 19th from 4:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and run until September 29.

