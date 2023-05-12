One week until Rockford's City Market, May 19 kick-off

ROCKFORD — It's almost time for that one special event that brings the Rockford Community together - We are officially one week away from the re-opening of City Market!
Visitors can expect some changes like the city's footprint, which was approved to be changed back in February by the City Staff - which will open up State Street while still utilizing more space downtown.
Cathy McDermott, Executive Director of city market says, she is excited about the changes and happy for the public to see.
"We do have a different layout this year, state street will re-open and we will be using the area under the Jefferson Street bridge for some of our food trucks so just moving more north and we are just super happy to get started."
The market will run this year from May 19th from 4:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and run until September 29.