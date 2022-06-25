 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

One seriously hurt after Friday night crash in Rockford

  • 0
Car-Crash-Web-Pic

ROCKFORD (WREX) — One person was seriously hurt after a crash Friday night in Rockford.

Rockford Police tweeted just after 10:30 p.m. Friday that officers were investigating a crash at the intersection of N. Central Ave. and Blaisdell St.

According to the tweet, one victim received serious injuries, but were non-life threatening.

The roadway was shut down for some time after the crash as the investigation continued, but was cleared before midnight.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you