One seriously hurt after Friday night crash in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — One person was seriously hurt after a crash Friday night in Rockford.
Rockford Police tweeted just after 10:30 p.m. Friday that officers were investigating a crash at the intersection of N. Central Ave. and Blaisdell St.
According to the tweet, one victim received serious injuries, but were non-life threatening.
The roadway was shut down for some time after the crash as the investigation continued, but was cleared before midnight.
Traffic crash with injuries - N Central Ave & Blaisdell - victim has serious but non-life threatening injuries. The roadway will be closed for the next 45 minutes for the investigation.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) June 25, 2022