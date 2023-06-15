One Rockford City Market staple contributes to summer activities in downtown

ROCKFORD — With the Rockford City Market less than 24 hours away, there's a useful tool helping you experience all the fun in downtown on those summer nights.
Operated by the Rockford Mass Transit District, the trolley has been a staple when it comes to the market for many years.
The ASM Global Marketing Coordinator told 13 WREX how having this service helps to boost downtown.
"We're really excited. The summer is a great time for people to come and explore downtown. There's a lot of great things to do, a lot of restaurants to eat at, and the trolley will be an easy and accessible way for people to kind of make their way around," Panouly Moua said.
When it comes to City Market specialties and traditions, the trolley certainly counts as one, having been a part of the market's operation for 12 seasons.
"Its' been a part of City Market. We make sure that we've given City Market the opportunity to have it and for people to see it and it's a route within City Market so not only can you ride it and kind of ride around Downtown Rockford but it's also free," said Orlando Toatley, the Marketing/Communications Specialist for the Rockford Mass Transit District.
And the history of the vehicle goes far beyond just the market.
"We're extremely excited to have it out every Friday for the City Market simply because it's a part of Rockford history. We've had that thing for over 4 decades now," Toatley said.
If you're looking for a fun activity after City Market ends, the trolley can play a part in getting you to your next destination.
"We start the route around 4 o'clock and we run it until about 10:30 and it goes to all your major spots in Downtown Rockford whether it's the UW Sports Factory or the BMO Harris Center," Toatley said.
And one summer event in particular hopes the trolley can help extend those summer nights in Rockford.
"With the trolley service being downtown and City Market just right next door, we hope to bring a lot of people down to Davis {ark and experience our Friday Night Flix," Moua said.