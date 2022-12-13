One report says nearly half of Americans are expected to spend less for the Holidays

ROCKFORD (WREX)— With inflation being the highest since the 1980's holiday budgeting may be more difficult for middle-class families this year.
According to one report nearly half of Americans have less in their savings than then did they did last year.
According to the National Retail Federation, almost half of Americans are planning less than on gifts this year and eight percent are only going to spend more.
Though their is a potential drop the Federation also reports that holiday spending has not slowed yet this year.
But many families are making sacrifices to buy presents for their loved ones.