One person without home after early Sunday apartment fire

ROCKFORD — Rockford Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on the 1200 block of 21st Place around 3 a.m. Sunday morning.
Rockford Fire says a man was heating up oil in preparation to cook food, took his dog for a walk and forgot his stove was on.
He came home to find the first floor apartment in flames, got out of the house and the neighbors called for help.
Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and zero visibility coming from the “two-flat” apartment.
Crews worked to extinguish the fire, but it quickly spread to the 2nd story apartment.
The second floor apartment was vacant, and crews were able to put the fire out.
The fire was ruled accidental, and no injuries were reported.
The man and his dog are being assisted by the Red Cross during this time.