One person shot outside of Rockford's East State Street DMV office

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Rockford Police have responded to shooting in the parking lot of the Driver Services center on 3720 E. State Street.
The victim was transported to a local hospital.
SHOOTING INVESTIGATION: Adult male was shot outside of the strip mall in the 3700 block of E. State. The victim went into the DMV after being shot and is being treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Further updates will be provided when available.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) August 29, 2023
As of 2:45 p.m. -- no suspects have been identified by Rockford Police.
