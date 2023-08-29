 Skip to main content
One person shot outside of Rockford's East State Street DMV office

Shooting Victim Reported At Rockford DMV

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Rockford Police have responded to shooting in the parking lot of the Driver Services center on 3720 E. State Street.

Shooting victim reported at Rockford DMV

The victim was transported to a local hospital.

As of 2:45 p.m. -- no suspects have been identified by Rockford Police.

This is a developing story. Stay with 13 WREX for urgent updates through our 13 WREX News App.

