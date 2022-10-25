One person removed from Rockford School Board meeting as people still voice outrage over school liaison officer

ROCKFORD (WREX) — One person was removed a several others started shouting matches with RPS 205 board members at Tuesday's meeting.
The person was removed after he refused to stop shouting after the meeting's public comment session had ended.
After the person was removed, several more people continued shouting, but no one else was asked to leave.
Tyler Kreiter who spoke during the meeting's public comment shouted while the person was being removed, "If this happened to your child, you would be as angry as we are right now!"
The continued outrage stems from a video released from a Chicago law firm showing a school liaison officer appearing to body slam a 14-year-old student.
The law firm filed suit against the school district, liaison officer and City of Rockford.
They say the incident caused a skull fracture and permanent brain damage the student Parris Moore.
The school district says they can't comment due to confidential student matters and pending litigation.
Both sides in the lawsuit are gathering data which is supposed to go into December.