One person is displaced after a fire broke out in their attic on Sunday night

  • Updated
  • 0
Rockford Fire

ROCKFORD (WREX) — One person is displaced after a fire broke out in their home in Rockford Sunday night.

According to Rockford Fire, it happened at the 5200 block of Wilderness Trail just before 9 p.m. 

Firefighters on scene found smoke and fire coming from the roof of the home.

Fire officials say the homeowner was altered by a neighbor of the fire and escaped safely.

The fire caused an estimated $40,000 in damages mostly to the attic of the home and is determined to be accidental.

The resident is now staying with family until it is safe to return home.

No injuries were reported. 

