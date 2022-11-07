One person displaced after house fire on Charles St. in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Rockford Fire crews responded to a house fire on Charles Street Monday afternoon.
Smoke could be seen from the second floor and roof of the home.
Crews were able to extinguish the flames and quickly got it under control within 10 minutes.
There's moderate fire, heat, smoke, and water damage, estimated around $25,000.
Luckily, no one was hurt.
One person was displaced and is currently being assisted by Red Cross with housing.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.