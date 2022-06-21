 Skip to main content
One person dies after a motorcycle accident in Ogle County

  Updated
OGLE COUNTY (WREX) — One man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Ogle County.

According to the Ogle County Sheriff's Office, it happened on Sunday. Deputies responded to the intersection of East Illinois Route 64 and Mulford Road for a truck vs. motorcycle accident shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday.

After conducting an investigation, officers believe a pickup truck driven by 46-year-old Amy Anthenat (Creston, Illinois) failed to yield to an eastbound motorcycle on Mulford Road resulting in a crash.

While the identity of the motorcycle driver has not yet been released, police say he was a 60-year-old man from Addison, Illinois.

He was the only person on the motorcycle and was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Anthenat was not hurt.

Illinois State Police and Rochelle Fire and EMS assisted in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

