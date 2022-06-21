One person dies after a motorcycle accident in Ogle County

OGLE COUNTY (WREX) — One man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Ogle County.
According to the Ogle County Sheriff's Office, it happened on Sunday. Deputies responded to the intersection of East Illinois Route 64 and Mulford Road for a truck vs. motorcycle accident shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday.
After conducting an investigation, officers believe a pickup truck driven by 46-year-old Amy Anthenat (Creston, Illinois) failed to yield to an eastbound motorcycle on Mulford Road resulting in a crash.
While the identity of the motorcycle driver has not yet been released, police say he was a 60-year-old man from Addison, Illinois.
He was the only person on the motorcycle and was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Anthenat was not hurt.
Illinois State Police and Rochelle Fire and EMS assisted in the crash.
The crash is under investigation.