One person dead, 3 injured after Freeport shooting

FREEPORT, Ill. — Freeport Police Department is investigating a homicide.

Officers responded to the 300 block of E. Pleasant St. after reports of multiple shots fired at 12:20 a.m. Sunday morning.

Upon investigating they discovered 4 people who were shot.

The victims with non-life threatening injuries were two 19 year-old men and one 23 year old man all from Freeport.

The fourth victim, a 22 year-old man from Freeport, died of his injuries at the hospital.

His name has not been released at this time.

Freeport Police are asking for anyone who has any information to contact the Freeport Police Department at 815-235-8222 or the Stateline Area Crime Stoppers at 866-TIPS NOW or through texting at Tip411.

13 WREX will update this article as more information becomes available.